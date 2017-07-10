The New York Mets have set their rotation to begin the second half on Friday, when they open a three game series with the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field. Jacob deGrom, Seth Lugo, and Steven Matz will face the Rockies in that series, MetsBlog.com reports. This alignment makes sense since the Mets need to win this series to keep any faint hopes of a second half playoff push alive, especially with the struggling Rockies holding the second wild card spot. The Rockies, who currently lead the Mets by 10.5 games in the wild card race, will start Jon Gray, Tyler Chatwood, and Jeff Hoffman in the series. The Mets have not yet announced who will start the first two games of their next series with the St. Louis Cardinals, but it figures to be Rafael Montero and Zack Wheeler in a yet to be determined order.