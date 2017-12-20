ESPN just dropped their initial Sunday Night Baseball slate, and the New York Mets are prominently featured on it. Despite a poor performance in 2017, the Mets will appear on ESPN at least three times this season, albeit with all the contests on the road. The Mets’ April 8th game in Washington and July 22nd Subway Series matchup in the Bronx will be aired nationally. This comes in addition to the Mets’ appearance in the Little League Classic on August 19th, when they will play a road game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. There are more dates yet to be announced, so the Mets could play themselves into more national appearances with a strong start to the 2018 season. The Mets also sent out an e-mail announcing that their June 10th home game against the Yankees will be an 8:05 pm start due to Sunday Night Baseball, but that game was not listed on ESPN’s initial schedule for the series.