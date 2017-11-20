The New York Mets made their first official acquisition over the weekend. In what definitely will not be considered a splash, the Mets signed left handed pitcher Matt Purke to a minor league deal, MetsBlog.com reports. Purke, 27, has pitched to a 5.50 ERA and 1.78 WHIP throughout his six year minor league career. The 2017 season was a solid one for Purke, who pitched to a 3.84 ERA and struck out 80 batters in 65.2 innings pitched for the Chicago White Sox’ Triple-A affiliate. Purke has limited major league experience, when he appeared in 12 games for the White Sox in 2015 and pitched to a 5.50 ERA. The Mets have invited Purke to spring training, which will give him an opportunity to compete for a job in the big league bullpen.