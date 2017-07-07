The New York Mets signed their top draft pick this afternoon, inking former University of Oregon left hander David Peterson to a contract. Peterson signed for slot value, guaranteeing him a signing bonus of $2,994,500, MLB.com’s Jim Callis reports. The deal, which comes just hours before today’s 5:00 pm signing deadline, assures that the Mets’ first round draft pick will begin his professional career this season. The team announced the signing on its Twitter account and confirmed that Peterson will be assigned to the Class A Brooklyn Cyclones this summer.