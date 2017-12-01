In news that will come as a shock to absolutely no one, the New York Mets announced today that they will tender contracts to everyone on their 40 man roster. This mostly impacts the team’s nine arbitration eligible players, including starting pitchers Matt Harvey and Zack Wheeler. Harvey had drawn some interest from other teams who were curious if the Mets would part ways with their former ace, but the team chose to tender him a contract instead. The Mets believe that Harvey, who is set to become a free agent after next season, could be primed for a rebound with some tutelage from new manager Mickey Callaway and pitching coach Dave Eiland.