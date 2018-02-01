The New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates completed a trade yesterday, but it wasn’t the one that Mets’ fans were hoping for. The Pirates acquired left handed reliever Josh Smoker from the Mets in exchange for minor league lefty Daniel Zamora and cash considerations, MetsBlog.com reports. Smoker, who went 1-2 with a 5.11 ERA in 54 appearances for the Mets in 2017, had been waived to make room for Jose Reyes on the 40 man roster.

Zamora, the Pirates’ 40th round pick in 2015 out of Stony Brook, has had a solid start to his minor league career. In 39 appearances between High-A Bradenton and AA Altoona, Zamora went 2-4 with a 1.76 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 63.1 innings pitched. Zamora is expected to start 2018 with AA Binghamton.