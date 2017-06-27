I want to make something clear right off the bat: I’m not anti-Tim Tebow. And I’m not against Tebow’s attempt to play Major League Baseball. It’s actually quite a feat to not only play a sport where you’re a mere mortal rather than the one you were ordained to play, but the sheer fact that Tebow has put himself out there for a crazy amount of criticism for doing so is an accomplishment in itself. Quite honestly, hitting .222 in professional baseball after playing another sport for ten years is amazing. So kudos to Tim Tebow and even if this new career doesn’t end by his own hand, may he feel that he got everything out of this opportunity and didn’t leave any portion of his road unpaved.

My issue is that a player hitting .222 somehow earned himself a promotion to High-A St. Lucie from Columbia.

Tebow was batting just .222 at Class A Columbia, but Sandy Alderson says the Mets were impressed by his improving exit velocity, metrics. pic.twitter.com/hCZNayrGFx — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 25, 2017

Exit velocity? The Mets can’t afford bullpen arms but they can install Statcast in Single A ball?

So let me get this straight, we live in a world where the best prospect in baseball can’t get a call up because Amed Rosario isn’t ready, but Tim Tebow is ready for the next level because monetary gain is hiding behind exit velocity. I know that one has nothing to do with the other, and maybe some of this reasoning is genuine. But for heaven’s sake, don’t talk to us like we’re stupid. We all know why this is happening. We know why both things happened. Rosario stays down because of money. Tebow called up because of money. People come to the park nineteen hours early to buy food and drink because there are only 15,000 bobbleheads available …

It’s a pattern. Just like terrible communication is a pattern. Players don’t go from clubhouse leaders to selfish malcontents overnight. The Mets, meanwhile, hone their miscommunication skills over decades. Whether the players are Phillips and Valentine, Howe and Piazza, Minaya and Randolph, or Alderson and Collins. Miscommunication is an art form in Flushing. Just like the misdirection of exit velocity. Same nonsense, different decade.

Pull our other leg, Mets. It plays Jingle Bells.

