The Diamondbacks must have the same scouting reports that the Royals did.

Arizona defeated the Mets 5-4 on Tuesday. They scored their fourth run as Paul Goldschmidt stole home on the front end of a double steal … pulled off only after the ball was shuffled to Lucas Duda. This came days after the Mets had another runner steal home on them on the front end as they didn’t even cut off the throw to second or fake the throw. And after Neil Walker trotted home leisurely on the front end of a double play and cost himself a run as the double play ended on a tag play instead of a force play. And after Jose Reyes has seemingly stopped running hard because f*ck, why not!

Stellar pitching and a quick strike lineup can cover up a lot of flaws. Fact is: this team’s fundamentals stink. They’ve stunk for years. It’s bubbling up to the surface now that the stellar pitching and the best hitters are all on the disabled list. It’s going to make this team extra hard to watch over the next few weeks/months.

Rene Rivera is the hottest hitter on the Mets. Let that sink in.

Today’s Hate List