For those of you who boycott Yankee games, here’s the highlight of Lucas Duda’s first night with the Tampa By Rays …

It was the Rays’ only run in a 6-1 loss to New York (AL). One night, and Lucas Duda is already carrying the club. The next Mets trade may also involve Duda, somehow:

Update: Curtis Granderson said another trade may be in the works with Rays. They contacted him about taking over the Duda Instagram account. https://t.co/isaBhD2J23 — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) July 28, 2017

Granderson has asked for Jake Bauers and Lucas’ shoe in exchange for the account.