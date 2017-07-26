The wait for Amed Rosario’s big league debut could be coming to an end soon. The New York Mets may promote their top prospect within a week, FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reports. That means that Rosario could make his big league debut shortly after the trade deadline, when the Mets should have a job open for him after a potential Asdrubal Cabrera trade. Rosario has nothing left to prove at the Triple-A Level as he is batting .328 with seven homers and 56 RBI’s in 89 games for the Las Vegas 51’s. After a rough stretch in June Rosario has righted the ship, entering play today on a 15 game hitting streak.