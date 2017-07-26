Quantcast
Report: Amed Rosario Could Be Promoted To Big Leagues Within A Week
Posted by on July 26, 2017

The wait for Amed Rosario’s big league debut could be coming to an end soon. The New York Mets may promote their top prospect within a week, FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reports. That means that Rosario could make his big league debut shortly after the trade deadline, when the Mets should have a job open for him after a potential Asdrubal Cabrera trade. Rosario has nothing left to prove at the Triple-A Level as he is batting .328 with seven homers and 56 RBI’s in 89 games for the Las Vegas 51’s. After a rough stretch in June Rosario has righted the ship, entering play today on a 15 game hitting streak.

MIAMI, FL – JULY 09: Amed Rosario #1 of the New York Mets and the World Team bats in the first inning against the U.S. Team during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Marlins Park on July 9, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)