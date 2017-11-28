Former New York Mets’ reliever Josh Edgin has signed a minor league deal with the Baltimore Orioles, MASN’s Roch Kubatko reports. Edgin, who went 0-1 with a 3.65 ERA in 46 appearances for the Mets in 2017, fell out of favor with the organization and was designated for assignment in late July. No one claimed Edgin at that point, and he finished up his season in Triple-A before being declared a minor league free agent. Edgin will now get a fresh start in Baltimore as he looks to resurrect a promising career that was derailed by Tommy John surgery in 2015. That surgery knocked out Edgin for a whole season, and he hasn’t looked quite the same since coming back two years ago.