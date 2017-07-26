The New York Mets are planning to sell as many veterans as they can prior to the trade deadline. While the likes of Addison Reed and Asdrubal Cabrera are the most likely to move, another player has started to draw some interest. Backup catcher Rene Rivera has become a potential target for the Chicago Cubs, Marc Carig of Newsday reports. Rivera, who is batting .245 with six homers and 20 RBI’s on the year, would be a good fit for the Cubs. Chicago is seeking a veteran backup catcher to pair with young starter Willson Contreras, an area of need since they released Miguel Montero a few weeks ago.