The New York Mets are fading out of the playoff race, yet they continue to refuse to promote their top prospect to the major leagues. Shortstop Amed Rosario has torn apart the Pacific Coast League, batting .328 with seven homers and 52 RBI’s in 85 games this season. The lack of competition appears to have bored Rosario, who recently tweeted that he wanted to get called up to Queens before deleting the tweet later on. Rosario clearly is ready for a big league shot, but the Mets have continued to let him rot in the minors as they toss out various ridiculous reasons such as Jose Reyes’ recent hot streak or the fact that they don’t want fans to view Rosario as the savior. It appears, however, that there is another reason why Rosario is stuck in Triple-A that the Mets haven’t made public.

Bob Klapisch of NorthJersey.com reports that Rosario is still in the minor leagues because of clubhouse concerns with deposed shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera. A management official familiar with the team’s thinking tells Klapisch that Cabrera, who publicly demanded a trade after being moved to second base, is seething quietly about being moved off of shortstop. Cabrera’s poor attitude has led to an unsettled clubhouse situation, which the Mets want to keep Rosario away from for now. Rosario would take over at shortstop upon his promotion, and if Cabrera is unhappy about being displaced for Jose Reyes he would likely be more upset about losing the shortstop spot to a rookie. Despite the Mets’ concerns about their clubhouse, the source indicated that Rosario is “close” to being promoted.

Once Rosario arrives, it will fall on manager Terry Collins to prevent the situation from spiraling out of control. Collins has always done a good job keeping a steady hand in the clubhouse, but keeping this group from imploding if the Mets are playing out the string will be his greatest challenge. If Cabrera is going to be an issue, the Mets should do Collins a favor and either release or trade him before the end of the season. The Mets do have an option on Cabrera for 2018 and will owe him the remainder of his 2017 salary plus a two million dollar buyout, but if Cabrera is going to be a malcontent there is no reason for him to be here. Neil Walker is working his way back from a hamstring injury and could take over at second, providing a more calming presence to help ease Rosario into the big leagues. Reyes also figures to play a role in helping Rosario adjust to life in the majors, but it certainly looks as if concerns over Cabrera’s poor attitude are delaying Rosario’s debut.