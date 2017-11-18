The cloud looming over the New York Mets’ offseason has been the status of Michael Conforto’s shoulder. Conforto’s breakout season came to a premature end on August 24th, when he dislocated his right shoulder and tore a capsule in it swinging a bat. The injury required surgery that came with a six month rehab period, putting Conforto’s ability to be ready for Opening Day in doubt. The Mets have gotten some good news on that front as it appears that Conforto’s rehab has gone well enough that he will be ready to go for the start of spring training, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Conforto has been rehabbing and the Mets have received excellent updates from his surgeons throughout the fall. The current plan is for Conforto to start swinging a bat again in late January, which would put him on target for a spring training return. At that point, the Mets would have to decide whether to ease Conforto back into action or let him get ready for an Opening Day return. The team has been looking at corner outfielders who can play first base in free agency in order to give themselves coverage in the event that Conforto suffers a setback between now and Opening Day.