With Sandy Alderson reminding everyone yesterday that the New York Mets don’t have a lot of money to spend, it is a bit of a mystery how they plan on filling their myriad holes. Alderson noted at his press briefing yesterday that his farm system isn’t very attractive right now, which could limit the Mets’ trading options. The team appears to be looking in another direction, however, by offering up one of their starters in a trade. The Mets have contacted at least two teams about the possibility of trading away Matt Harvey, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

A source told Ackert “they are willing to move him and they said they wanted to try and flip him for a reliever. They seemed more willing to move him than Gsellman or Lugo”. A trade would be an inglorious end to a player who at one point was the Mets’ ace and brightest star, but two terrible years have ruined Harvey’s value. Harvey is almost certainly a goner after this season, when he is scheduled to hit free agency, but from all accounts it sounds like the Mets are willing to pull the plug early.

If the Mets can get anything of value for Harvey, they have to strongly consider it. Harvey is due to make roughly six million dollars in 2018, dollars that can be better spent if they can turn him into a capable reliever. The Mets would also be able to preserve the few prospects they have by dealing Harvey, who has been a shell of himself since undergoing TOS surgery. It remains to be seen if anyone is willing to take a shot on Harvey, but there is now a decent possibility that he has pitched his final game in a Mets’ uniform.