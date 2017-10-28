The spring training home of the New York Mets is about to get a facelift. The Mets are planning a $55 million dollar renovation for First Data Field, Michael Mayer of MetsMerized Online reports. The renovations include a 360 degree concourse for the park, where the Mets committed to spend the next 25 years last November. First Data Field, in addition to serving as the Mets’ spring training home, is also the site of the team’s A-ball affiliate in the Florida State League. The Mets have held spring training in Port St. Lucie since 1988.