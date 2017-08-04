While much of the focus around the New York Mets lately has been surrounded by whether or not they would trade away veterans with expiring deals, one man with an expiring contract hasn’t drawn as much attention. Although Sandy Alderson doesn’t play on the field, the Mets’ General Manager’s three year contract is up at the end of the season. Despite the club’s poor performance this year, ownership isn’t placing the blame on Alderson and is likely to bring him back for next season, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Alderson, who is 70 years old, is reportedly “as energetic as ever” this season and doesn’t appear to be in any hurry to step down.

One possibility for Alderson is a promotion to the title of President of Baseball Operations, allowing him to retain control of baseball decisions while elevating assistant GM John Ricco to the role of General Manager. Ricco is already heavily involved in the day to day running of the baseball operation, so a change in title for both men would merely be respect from Alderson to Ricco. The first big decision Alderson will have to make for next season involves the future of manager Terry Collins. Collins’ contract is also up after the season, and the 68 year old skipper has hinted that he may retire after the conclusion of his current deal.