One of the New York Mets’ top free agent targets is drawing some heavy interest early. Former Cleveland Indians’ reliever Bryan Shaw, a longtime pupil of new Mets manager Mickey Callaway, has received multi-year offers from two teams, Indians’ beat reporter Paul Hoynes reports. One of those offers is believed to be from the Mets, who have been eyeing capable relievers to bolster their bullpen heading into next season. Shaw, who pitched to a 3.52 ERA in 79 appearances last season, would be a valuable addition to the Mets’ roster.

Shaw’s best asset is his durability, as he has tied or led the American League in appearances over the past four seasons. The Indians have called on Shaw 378 times over the past five years, the most of any reliever in the big leagues in that span. Shaw isn’t planning on waiting for the relief market to set before finding a new home, with sources telling Hoynes that Shaw is willing to sign now if he finds the right deal. That could be good news for the Mets if they are willing to get aggressive to secure Shaw’s services. The Mets have also looked at Joe Smith, Addison Reed, and Mike Minor in free agency but Shaw is clearly their top target.