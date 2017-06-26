The Mets have bounced back nicely from their debacle in Los Angeles by completing a sweep of the awful San Francisco Giants by a score of 8-2. Rene Rivera had his first multiple home run game, and Rafael Montero went five and 2/3’s innings without setting fire to AT&T park with seven strikeouts and two walks. This brings about a very important question: Why couldn’t the Giants be this awful last year?

At the very least, the sweep of the Giants proves that the team isn’t going to crumble under the pressure of locker room strife. Hey, they’re 3-0 since “The Request”, and Asdrubal Cabrera was even back at shortstop on Sunday. But it also, again, proves that the Giants are very, very awful. Lot of good that does the Mets now that they’re almost as terrible. Almost as terrible in a year where they could have had the opportunity to compete against the Diamondbacks, Rockies, Brewers, and a bullpen-less Nationals in the playoffs if they were good. Instead, they were good last year, before Madison Bumgarner took a shine to dirt bikes and before Conor Gillaspie took a shine to being a .137 hitter.

Oh. I mean … yay! Sweep! Brooms! Books!

The Marlins and Phillies are next after a day off on Monday. Where some might see opportunity, I see three walk-off losses in Miami at the hands of 12-year-old children.

Today’s Hate List