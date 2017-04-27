Well now we know why Noah Syndergaard was pushed back a day. And he’ll be pushed back more as he has a “tired arm”.

Collins said Syndergaard had been bothered by discomfort during the time since his last Thursday. Though he told Collins on Thursday morning that he felt his condition had improved, the manager thought it prudent to go cautiously. Syndergaard said he felt the discomfort against after his bullpen session on Monday and playing catch on Tuesday. “I played catch yesterday, felt great playing catch,” Syndergaard said Thursday morning. “And it just kind of stiffens up once it gets cold. I couldn’t really lift my arm above my shoulder at that point.”

So forget that second paragraph last night. Because there’s one team that would push back their ace for a fifth starter … and that’s the team whose aces get hurt. Constantly.

By the way, and not that Syndergaard has any real problems yet, but remember what Tom House said in February:

“Unfortunately, this is an injury waiting to happen by the second week of June,” House said by telephone. “Unless you’re picking up a ball while you’re getting stronger, you’re just adding muscle that doesn’t know how to throw. It’s unskilled muscle.” … When asked to estimate the chances of Syndergaard getting injured, House said, “There’s a 60 to 63 percent likelihood. I’m sure he feels great today, I’m sure he’s throwing well. But what he’s done is the worst-case scenario.”

Could there be a chance that Bob Klapisch didn’t write that piece because of some anti-Met agenda?