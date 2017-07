The exodus continues.

Addison Reed to the Red Sox for pitching prospects Jamie Callahan, Stephen Nogosek and Gerson Bautista. Sox taking all of $2.6 left on deal. — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) July 31, 2017

That’s three top 30 Red Sox prospects for Reed as the Mets go for quantity and not quality. And so much for paying the freight on the salaries to get better prospects.

Addison Reed was the no-brainer deal that Mets fans expected, if not for these prospects. I have a feeling any other Mets deal we see today will be a surprise.