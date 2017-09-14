If you’ve read me for a while, you know that I’m all about baseball adventures. I once attended four major league games in 48 hours. I once did two minor league/independent league games in ten hours. So I’m always looking for the unique and strange. I don’t get to do it as much as I want to anymore. So when a chance for a unique experience came in my backyard, I jumped at it.

Yes, that’s Lucas Duda. Yes, he’s in a Tampa Bay Rays uniform at Citi Field. Yes, they played “All Along The Watchtower” The Rays, as I’m sure you know, played three home games at Citi Field this week because of the threat and arrival of Hurricane Irma. So I had a chance to get to the home of the Mets on Wednesday and document this craziness.