So That Was Weird (A Photo Essay)
September 14, 2017

If you’ve read me for a while, you know that I’m all about baseball adventures. I once attended four major league games in 48 hours. I once did two minor league/independent league games in ten hours. So I’m always looking for the unique and strange. I don’t get to do it as much as I want to anymore. So when a chance for a unique experience came in my backyard, I jumped at it.

“Just when I thought I was out … they gave me my old locker back.”

Yes, that’s Lucas Duda. Yes, he’s in a Tampa Bay Rays uniform at Citi Field. Yes, they played “All Along The Watchtower” The Rays, as I’m sure you know, played three home games at Citi Field this week because of the threat and arrival of Hurricane Irma. So I had a chance to get to the home of the Mets on Wednesday and document this craziness.

No, I don’t think this was the starting lineup.

 

One thing I learned: Chris Archer is a slow worker. Also, his entrance music is Voodoo Child by Jimi Hendrix. Back at a Mets home park since some guy named Piazza.

 

Weird.

 

YES Network on at Citi Field? Yes, it happened. (Though the bathrooms piped in the Rays radio broadcast. They were, after all, the home team.)

 

Gary Sanchez strikes out in one of my favorite pictures of the day. This might have been the one that caused some Yankees fans on the Shea bridge to accuse me of stealing signs.

 

This very pitch by Jamie Garcia would be smoked out of the yard by Kevin Kiermaier.

 

Yup, still weird.

 

And in what may be the strangest sight of the day, the Mets on the Citi Field out of town scoreboard. Considering how they did during this game, out of town can keep ’em.