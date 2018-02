Matt Reynolds, whom the Mets designated for assignment last week to make room for Todd Frazier, has been traded to the Nationals. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) February 13, 2018

Mets have traded Matt Reynolds to the Nationals for cash considerations. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) February 13, 2018

That’s not a trade, that’s a sale.

But yeah, Matt Reynolds is gone, and to a division rival. The last time the Mets traded somebody to the Nationals, we never heard from Matt den Dekker again. But maybe that’s because Daniel Murphy decided not to show den Dekker whatever sorcery he used to go from a .280 hitter to a .320 hitter.

And the Daniel Murphy comments begin in three – two – one… — Mike Schenker (@MikeSchenker) February 13, 2018

…proceeds to hit .325, 22 HR, 85 RBI next year — AK_in_NYC (@anthonyk56) February 13, 2018

20/80/.320 minimum — Gene Killian (@genethelawyer) February 13, 2018

So how long until he becomes an all star? — tom heavey (@heavey08) February 13, 2018

We’re a cute fan base. Affected, but cute.