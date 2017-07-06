Sometimes, Mother Nature takes pity upon us. It rained enough in Washington D.C. that the Mets didn’t have a chance to lose again to the Nationals on Wednesday. Then again, Jacob deGrom was supposed to be on the hill so Mother Nature may have robbed the Mets of a victory.

But I don’t look at it that way. Where you see a lost chance at a victory, I see a ligament that will survive another day. And that day is Friday, when the Mets will play baseball next. Until then, enjoy a song about Omar Minaya:

Today’s Hate List