Stay of Execution
Posted by on July 6, 2017

Sometimes, Mother Nature takes pity upon us. It rained enough in Washington D.C. that the Mets didn’t have a chance to lose again to the Nationals on Wednesday. Then again, Jacob deGrom was supposed to be on the hill so Mother Nature may have robbed the Mets of a victory.

But I don’t look at it that way. Where you see a lost chance at a victory, I see a ligament that will survive another day. And that day is Friday, when the Mets will play baseball next. Until then, enjoy a song about Omar Minaya:

Today’s Hate List

  1. Charlie Maisel
  2. Bill Lennon
  3. George Maisel
  4. Bob Lennon
  5. Fritz Maisel

