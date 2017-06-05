If, as Alfred, Lord Tennyson said, “In the spring, a young man’s fancy lightly turns to thoughts of love,” then in the summer, a Mets fan’s fancy heavily turns to what the Yankees might give up for Lucas Duda.

In my defense, an 11-1 loss to the Pirates tends to help that process along.

Michael Conforto cost the team two runs by doing a really great impression of Ryan Leaf, and Tyler Pill reminded the world that he’s not a superhero. But in the long run it didn’t matter. 11-1 is 11-1, and this is a game best not talked about. The one good part is that it makes the decision to throw Addison Reed for two innings as the right call, since saving one inning for Sunday would have been a waste of time. It’s now time to focus our energies onto the big Jacob deGrom vs. Dillon Gee matchup on Tuesday.

But seriously, what would the Yankees give up for Lucas Duda?

I know, I feel dirty about it too.

Today’s Hate List