Today marked the end of an era in New York sports radio as Mike Francesa signed off at WFAN for the last time. Francesa ruled the radio waves in New York City for 30 years, and many fans in the area regarded him and long time partner Chris “Mad Dog” Russo as authorities on the area’s sports teams. The dynamic duo never pulled any punches when they thought a local team deserved criticism, and the New York Mets were certainly the subject of some memorable moments involving Mike and the Mad Dog. Let’s take a look back at one of Francesa’s most memorable Mets’ rants in honor of his sign off.

It’s hard to forget this rant from August 23, 2012, when the lowly Colorado Rockies completed a four game sweep of the Mets at Citi Field. Francesa let the Mets have it after the dreadful performance, notably calling out Terry Collins for accepting poor play. The clip does include an ironic prophecy that the Mets’ young pitchers wouldn’t be the future of the team. That group led the franchise to the World Series just three years later.