To many people, Wednesday night was Bartolo Colon’s audition to rejoin the Mets rotation because, well, we need him. And Atlanta will trade anybody to the Mets for their growing stock of mid-level spare parts. And what Colon proved was that, well … he’ll fit right in. He dropped to 1-3 to a 6.27 ERA (which is perfect for us these days) as the Mets tagged our old friend for five runs on seven hits in four innings before crushing the bullpen for 11 more runs en route to a 16-5 victory. Eric O’Flaherty has an ERA of 7.45. You know, as long as we’re taking a merry jaunt down memory lane.

And if you’re into this sort of thing, they scored all 16 runs without the aid of the evil scourge known as the home run.

Jacob deGrom gave up five runs in five innings and looked at his fingertips all game, which I’m sure will be amputated on Friday because he brushed up against Ray Ramirez during a post game spread. Jose Reyes is heating up as he drove in five runs. He drove in these runs after he should have been benched for taking a fifteen second stroll back to second base after a fly out, allowing Dansby Swanson to tag him out. Terry Collins would have made a strong statement … stronger than “no excuses” … by benching Reyes, but I’m through fighting. I’m sure Collins knows best. Hey, he did get five ribbies, right?

In other news, Travis d’Arnaud’s wrist is hurt, and Noah Syndergaard is going to get a second opinion on his torn lat muscle. If only Tom House had given the Mets his second opinion back in February.

Today’s Hate List