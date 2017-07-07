There has to be a lot of things that need to happen for the 2017 season to approach the depths of 2009 or 1993. But 2017 has it’s own surprises, like Justin Turner making the All-Star team.

Not enough that we’ll see Daniel Murphy represent the National League for the Washington Nationals … again … but now Turner will be right alongside him on the foul line for the introduction (if MLB had a sense of humor) after being a part time player for the Mets that never realized his full potential. Now, not only is he an all-star, but he did it with a record twenty million votes by the very same Dodger fans that Kenley Jansen called out for not getting Turner into the game as a starter. They had people voting for 24 straight hours to get him in.

While it’s frustrating to see a guy who was a .696 OPS as a Met turn into a superstud who has an OPS of 1.044 this season and an OPS of .885 as a Dodger, it serves the Mets right for slandering him on the way out the door by saying he lacked hustle, anonymously of course. Did they have reason to non-tender him because of his stats? Sure. But to slander him out the door without putting a name to it was classless. And I hope whoever let that quote loose is sleeping well tonight.

As long as 2011 Mets are making the All-Star team, when does Ryota Igarashi become an injury replacement?

