Well, so much for that great idea of signing another pitcher to take pressure off the rest of the rotation.

Mets say Jason Vargas’s CT scan revealed a non-displaced fracture of hamate in his non-pitching hand. He’ll see a hand specialist this afternoon. — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) March 18, 2018

So much for that great idea of signing another pitcher to take pressure off the rest of the rotation. Vargas was hit in the hand by a line drive in a minor league game, in case you might have missed that. According to Kristie Ackert, this could be a 2-6 week injury depending on if surgery is needed. (No, Kristie is not a doctor, but she has covered the Mets long enough that she might as well be.) Six weeks means a return around beginning of May. There are three off days in April. Maybe the Mets can survive this is, if their other pitchers can make it through the month without needed a specialist, a surgeon, or a shaman.

We’re off to a great start, and we haven’t started yet.