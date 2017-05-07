Top of the mornin’ to ya. Hey, remember when Matt Harvey was supposed to pitch today? Well, forget that.

Matt Harvey has been suspended for three days without pay for violation of club rules. He has been sent home. Adam Wilk starts today. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 7, 2017

Hey, at least he’s not hurt.

My first instinct is to speculate that it wasn’t the Kevin Plawecki incident. The Mets say it has nothing to do with it, I don’t think it has anything to do with it. But honestly, nothing would surprise me and I’m wrong frequently. Also, his suspension started on Saturday so the timing would align with that.

But this struck me:

Hearing it's not one incident. Had been brewing. — Matt Ehalt (@MattEhalt) May 7, 2017

Not that I have any knowledge about what goes on in that room, but the one thing that I do know of that might have pissed off Mets brass: What if one of the things they’re mad about was when Harvey threw everyone under the bus about having to pitch the day after he worked out and how much flak the Mets took for that? If this had been brewing, and there were multiple incidents, then I can’t help but wonder if this was one of the things that moved Harvey in the direction of a suspension.

But what do I know. That’s boring. The hot topic is sex toys, so it has to be that, right? Let’s all cling to the story that has the best chance of making it on TMZ.

This season, man.