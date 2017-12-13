It has happened.

The Mets have reportedly signed a reliever. I know, try to contain yourselves.

One day after whiffing on a pair of their top relief targets, the Mets pivoted to righthander Anthony Swarzak. In agreement on 2 years,$14m sources tell Newsday. — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) December 13, 2017

The deal, as of this moment, is pending a physical. A mere formality in other places, and yet a reason to hold a séance here in Flushing. But the Mets, after seeing Bryan Shaw and Tommy Hunter go elsewhere (and watching Addison Reed from afar like a jealous ex-boyfriend or ex-girlfriend) have finally made an addition to the major league roster, and to the bullpen.

Swarzak did some good work with the White Sox last season as he had a 1.03 WHIP and an ERA of 2.23, making himself a viable hired gun for a playoff team. The Brewers brought him in and he had an identical 1.03 WHIP and an ERA of 2.48. He gave up four home runs in 29 innings in Milwaukee as opposed to two in 48 and 1/3 innings in Chicago. He mainly seems to be a one inning guy although he has pitched an inning and a third to two innings here and there. The best news is that he seems to be a decent crossover guy who walks a few more lefties and strikes out righties at a higher rate, but in 2017 he seemed to be close to equally effective against everybody.

I just hope that at Swarzak’s news conference he doesn’t say that he feels sorry for the baseballs. That would be disconcerting.