Our bi-weekly podcast that we recorded this morning was very timely. Take a listen if you get a chance.

We record on Friday mornings. I bring this up because while it wasn’t our angriest or goofiest podcast ever, it certainly might have been our most timely and clairvoyant. We try to make this as professional as possible. Josh does outlines and is very organized. We had Wilmer Flores, Robert Gsellman, and plenty of other things on the outline. One thing we didn’t have was Lucas Duda. But we somehow spent a half hour on him. Josh wants Duda to be re-signed and Dominic Smith sent to the wolves. I could go either way as long as Smith can bring back a good piece or pieces, but I’m worried about Duda’s injury history and I’m not sure that’s going to get better on the other side of 30.

So what happens? Duda goes and hits two home runs on Friday night including one bomb that went about 20 rows up in the corner that sponsors your favorite cola drink. That home run gave the Mets a 7-4 lead in the fifth inning and seemed to have faded a three run double by Elias Diaz and a muddy Matt Harvey start into the background for good.

We also talked about Matt Harvey and whether the Mets were dead or not. I was optimistic about the team’s chances as long as Harvey’s last start against Pittsburgh wasn’t simply a one-off. Harvey gave a run right back on a Josh Bell home run. Then after a walk, Harvey was out and in came Paul Sewald. Sewald then decided that this would be the perfect night to turn into a gas can and not have the decency to wait until midnight like Cinderella did. He gave up five runs to turn a 7-5 lead into a bonfire in the middle of Queens Boulevard. And Josh Edgin wasn’t available for the second straight night because Terry Collins thought it would be a capital idea to make Edgin pitch three innings in a 7-0 game on Wednesday because Neil Ramirez’s arm had to be protected to mop up this blowout.

I didn’t think the Mets were dead on Friday morning. After Friday evening, I’m not so sure.

