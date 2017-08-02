The good news is that Amed Rosario is up with the big club. The bad news is that in his debut, Rosario did not hit a 24-run homer to put the Mets to within one game of the Nationals for the lead in the N.L. East. Because of this, he has been traded for Mike Bordick. Victor Zambrano, and Juan Samuel.

Rosario looked good on his first chance in the first inning, a D.J. LeMahieu roller too slow to be a double play ball so instead of trying to make a spectacular first impression with a fancy play, he made sure to get one out. He had issues on another, when an extra glove tap in the fifth inning cost him an out on a Trevor Story ground ball. Then in the eighth, Rosario got his first major league hit with an infield single. As debuts go, I give it six out of ten Matzes.

Speaking of Matz, wouldn’t you know that the guy who has been struggling at sea level pitched five scoreless innings in freaking Coors Field. Wonderful. Unfortunately, he pitched the sixth inning. Charlie Blackmon and LeMahieu got hits before Nolan Arenado blasted a three run home run to help send Matz to the showers (after another hit by Mark Reynolds). But hey, Blackmon, LeMahieu, and Arenado are tough for anybody to face in Coors Field. Which is why it was oh, so important that Hansel Robles face then in the ninth inning of a tie game instead of say, well … anybody.

I suppose it really doesn’t matter now. We’ll have plenty of time to see A.J. Ramos pitch in important games next season. This is the time to give guys like Robles enough rope to put his nuts in a tourniquet. Unsurprisingly, Robles gave up a walk and an infield single on a hit and run which surprised the covering Rosario (see what I did there?) And then he gave up a single to Arenado to give this game to the Rockies 5-4. So I guess now that we’re finding out once and for all about a guy like Robles, we’re also finding out that those four guys the Mets acquired for Lucas Duda and Addison Reed had better be Randy Myers, Rob Dibble, Norm Charlton, and a second Randy Myers. Because the next time Robles points up it had better be to hail a spaceship to the Can-Am league.

Today’s Hate List