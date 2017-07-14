The Mets roared out of the break with a 14-2 victory against the team that the standings tell us they’re chasing, the Colorado Rockies. Now the Mets are chasing the Rockies in the same way that Tom is chasing Jerry. Even if Tom gets close, he’ll hit is head on the wall and get bitten by Spike the Dog, which we know in this analogy is played by Ray Ramirez.

Jacob deGrom picked up where he left off with another brilliant outing, striking out 11 in eight innings while forcing the Astros to throw in more players in their trade offer to the Mets which to the best of my knowledge only exists on a video game hard drive. A six run third inning knocked out Rockies ace Jonathan Gray, who SNY cruelly cut to multiple times in the dugout after he was pulled looking like there should be Sarah McLachlan music playing behind him. T.J. Rivera of the Raging Riveras highlight that inning with a two run double, and drove in three with that double and a home run. Michael Conforto added three late with an oppo taco home run which means Curtis Granderson will play tomorrow.

One could say that the Mets played “exceedingly well“, which is the level Sandy Alderson said before the game that they needed to reach for the Mets not to be sellers. They reached that level on Friday night (outside of Josh Edgin not throwing strikes with a 12 run lead but I won’t quibble … oh wait, I just did). But Jacob deGrom can’t pitch every night, and the Mets can’t face Jonathan Gray every night either. There’s every possibility that the Mets will revert to being “lousy”, another Alderson pre-game nugget. Of course, the defense has been lousy too, but Alderson said that defense is just a small part of everything, so I’m looking forward to ground balls just past a diving Reyes the rest of the season.

But for one night, everything felt good in Mets-land. But that morphine will wear off eventually. Then the cleansing … uh, the selling can commence.

Today’s Hate List