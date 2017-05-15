It’s easy to say that the Mets have hit rock bottom this season. Though I’m beginning to think that rock bottom would trigger a Met’s acrophobia at this point.

Here’s the thing about Sunday’s embarrassment: The Mets had a 7-1 lead through five innings with Jacob deGrom on the mound. They gave up ten runs in the last three innings, and the death blow came on a three run home run by a guy named Manny Pina. Those are just the mere highlights. But here’s the thing about this game, which was the culmination of a Brewers sweep with put the Mets at 16-20 for the season …

The Brewers gave up.

In the fifth inning after Wily Peralta was lifted with one out in the fifth, the Brewers put in a young man named Jhan Marinez. Marinez entered the game with an ERA of 5.79. He allowed two inherited runners to score to make the score 7-1. He finished the fifth and pitched the sixth. Then in the bottom of the sixth with the score still 7-1 and a runner on base, the Brewers let Marinez hit for himself. The team that is third in baseball in OPS … gave up. They gave the Mets a gift.

The Mets, in gratitude, whilpped them out and peed on it. Then peed on their white flag, then peed on the Bob Uecker statues.

PEED!!!

They Mets lost a game where the Brewers said “Y’know what? This one’s yours. Enjoy it.” This team has basically become a cross between a cancelled sitcom and a medical drama. (They could take NBC’s 9:30-11:00 time slot with no effort whatsoever.) Next on Chicago No Hope, Asdrubal Cabrera reveals he indeed has a tear in his thumb ligament after the Mets MRI machines detected nothing but pictures of clowns when they looked at his hands. Awesome.

So the Mets lost a game where the Brewers gave up, and they’re going to lose their shortstop because they can’t read an MRI. This team never ceases to amaze.

