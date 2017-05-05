Sure, a rainout can erase Jay Bruce’s home run to the Chop Shop on Thursday which gave the Mets a 3-1 lead. Unfortunately, the rain was nowhere to be found during the third inning of the game where Luis Castillo dropped that pop up, but that’s neither here nor there. Jay Bruce’s home run has been repealed and will be replaced by something much better, I guess. I won’t hold my breath.

But it can’t erase Zack Wheeler’s fifty-seven million pitches during his first three innings. That wear and tear isn’t going anywhere. And it can’t erase Terry Collins yelling at Ray Ramirez after Asdrubal Cabrera winced on every single swing he took in the first inning. That happened. They may have removed the game from MLB.tv, but that doesn’t mean it didn’t happen. Only question is … why didn’t this happen in 2011?

