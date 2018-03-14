The New York Mets lost to the Washington Nationals 7-4 in exhibition action last night. Zack Wheeler drew the start last night and was beaten up for five runs on seven hits in three innings of work. Seth Lugo followed Wheeler and tossed 1.1 scoreless innings. The other two Washington runs came in the sixth, when A.J. Griffin gave up two runs on two hits.

The Mets didn’t send many of their regulars to West Palm Beach, but Amed Rosario did make the trip and had a good game. Rosario went 2 for 4 with a homer and a double out of the two hole, a positive development after he missed time with a knee injury. Kevin Kaczmarski and Matt den Dekker also chipped with RBI singles, but it wasn’t enough to help the Mets avoid their 13th loss in 18 exhibition games.

The Mets are back in action this afternoon when they visit the Miami Marlins. Steven Matz is scheduled to start for the Mets, with first pitch for today’s game scheduled for 1:05 pm.