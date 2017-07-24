After going more than a week without an injury, the New York Mets were overdue for someone to get hurt. That happened today, when the Mets placed starting pitcher Zack Wheeler on the 10 day disabled list for the second time this season. Wheeler, who is 3-7 with a 5.21 ERA on the year, has been diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right arm. The injury appears to be similar to the one that has sidelined Matt Harvey for the past six weeks, but we are still awaiting more info on how long Wheeler might be out from the team. The Mets have recalled right hander Tyler Pill from Triple-A Las Vegas to take Wheeler’s place on the active roster.

This injury could explain some of Wheeler’s recent struggles. Since facing the Texas Rangers on June 7th, in which Wheeler allowed one run in seven innings to lower his ERA to 3.45, he has gone 0-4 with a 9.89 ERA. That has caused Wheeler’s ERA to balloon to 5.21, a figure much higher than he is capable of having. Wheeler is the fourth Mets’ starting pitcher on the disabled list right now, joining Harvey (scapula), Noah Syndergaard (partial lat tear), and Robert Gsellman (hamstring).