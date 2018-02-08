The New York Mets are now guaranteed to finish the 2018 arbitration season winless. The team lost its only arbitration case of the winter as the neutral party sided with Zack Wheeler, ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick reports. Wheeler, who went 3-7 with a 5.21 ERA in 17 starts for the Mets in 2017, will earn $1.9 million in 2018. The Mets had countered with $1.5 million as they opted for a settle or hearing approach for the second straight year. In 2017, the Mets settled with most of their players before losing their lone case with Wilmer Flores.