A sporting society named ‘Power Sport Plus Foundation’ with the objective of encouraging cricket culture in India had come up with the idea of Chhattisgarh T20 League (CTL). The society is dedicated to drive the emerging potential through tournaments and making it possible to continue the spirit of cricket to the next generation.

CTL is all over the Chhattisgarh news these days. It is considered as a portal to the nourishment of cricket in Chhattisgarh. The commencement of cricket at state level has not only opened new opportunities but diversified the recruitment procedure on the national level. In a nutshell, it has benefited the nation at large in multiple ways.

Objectives

Since cricket runs in the blood of Indians, CTL aims to develop a professional environment where players can intensify their passion, enthusiasm and optimism towards the sport.

Enable the state to identify new and fresh talent that will help them to form a better team that can compete on the international standards.

Provide a platform to the young talents where they cannot only identify their true potential but also nurture them to transform into better cricketers and better professionals.

Quality matches can be facilitated through CTL. It will even give birth to new opportunities that the local public is already craving for. It even evokes interest towards professional cricket in local districts.

Teams and their members

CTL consists of a total of seven competitive teams comprising of talent all across the nation. Here are the names of all the teams and there composition that are part of this interesting competition.

Bajaj Bulls

Batsmen: Abhishek Jain, Digvijay Singh, Sangeet Soni, Vaibhav Pandey.

All-rounders: Abhishek Tamrakar, Afsar Khan, Anupam Toppo, Chhabi Jalchatri, Gagandeep Singh, Mahipal Singh Bal, Pankaj Rao, Sahil Gupta, Sourabh Solanki, Utkarsh Tiwari, Vishal Kushwah.

Queens Club Warriors

Batsmen: Ian Coster, Tripesh Kumar Sahu.

All-rounders: Aishwary Marya, Amandeep Khare, Animesh Sharma, Ashutosh Jadhav, Atri Sharma, Jaideep Singh, Kalim Khan, Karandeep Saggu, Ravi Singh, Sanidhya Hurkat, Sankarshan Pandey, Saurabh Yadu, Shashak Chandraker, Wajahat Rizvi.

Chhat Tigers

Batsmen: Ashish Gupta, Mayank Wadher, Muhammad Shabaz Hussain, Nikhil Kanoriya, Rishabh Choubey.

All-rounders: Abhuday Kant Singh, Ashish Pandey, Dhawal Kulshreshta, Imtiyaz Khan, Muhammad Shahnawaz Khan, S. Ravi, Shashwat Mishara, Shivendra Singh, Sumit Ruikar, Vikas Jangid.

Raipur Super Kings

Batsmen: Vivek Borkar, Rishi Sharma.

All-rounders: Amritpal Singh, Anuj Tiwari, Ashutosh Singh, Gunjan Singh, Jatin Saxena, Kartik Naidu, Prateek Yadav, Ritesh Mishra, Rupesh Nayak, Shakeeb Ahmed, Siddharth Agarwal, Vikranth Singh Rajput, Vipin Singh.

Jai Hind

Batsmen: G Satya Vikas Sharma, Shohel Khan.

All-Rounders: Abhimanyu Singh Chauhan, Badrinarayan Meena, Harsh Sharma, Naman Dhruw, P. Bhima Rao, Pawandeep Singh, Prakhar Roy, Rishab Tiwari, Rocky Sonwani, Shubham Singh, Vedant Vaishnav, Vishal Vishvakarma.

Swastik Blasters

Batsmen: Abdul Samad, Ahsan Siddique, Akshat Mishra, Pulkit Saini, R.Kartik, Siddhart Chandrakar.

All-rounders: Abhishek Khare, Ajay Mandal, Akash Saxena, Arjun Singh, Phup Singh, Sahban Khan, Sourabh Mohta, Yogesh Sahu, Vishwaranjan Tripathi.

Raipur Super Smashers

Batsmen: Aman Sharma, Atul Pai, Imran Khan, Manoj Singh, Vaibhav Baghel, Yash Thakur.

All-rounders: Akash Singh, Manoj Kumar Singh, Md Irfan, Onkar Verma, Parivesh Dhar, Sanjeet Desai, Shashank Tewari, Shourabh Kharwar, Shubham Agarwal, Shubham Singh Thakur.

Sponsors

Here is a list of all the sponsors that have made this tournament a reality.

Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh : The body that governs cricket activities in the state of Chattisgarh. It is directly affiliated with the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Sarthak Tmt : The leading manufacturer of Iron and Steel sector is the title sponsor. Sjain : This integrated hub of IT media and consulting services is the digital media partner. Trippy : The provider of hassle free self-drive rental services is the travel partner. INH News : This news channel is the electronic media partner. Mats University: One of the leading education group all across India is one of the sponsors of this tournament.

The bottom line

CTL is one of the most popular emerging tournaments all across India that that will commencing at 13th of March and ending at 27th of the month. It is an ideal opportunity for the new talents to show what they have got and move towards a higher level.