Chris Archer returned to the spring training home of the Tampa Bay Rays expecting to rejoin his teammates for the World Baseball Classic. However, Archer was wrong and he was informed his pitching services will not be needed against team Japan in the semifinals or against Puerto Rico, if Team USA wins.

Archer started one game against Colombia. Archer contributed to the first round win with three strikeouts in four innings. It was a superb start for Archer which helped launch Team USA into and out of the first round of the World Baseball Classic.