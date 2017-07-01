Quantcast
Dave Roberts tries to fight Andy Green, benches clear (VIDEO)
Posted by on July 1, 2017

The Dodgers and Padres have an interstate rivalry, so it wasn’t a surprise when tensions were high during Friday night’s game.

What was a bit unexpected, though, is that the two managers nearly got into it.

It happened between the first and second innings, when Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood suspected Padres infielder Jose Pirela of tipping pitches while at second base, and that’s when things got a bit crazy. The two managers got into a shouting match, and at one point, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts charged Padres manager Andy Green, and looked like he was going to fight him.

And maybe Roberts was trying to come to blows with Green. Reading his lips, here, it sure looked like he called Green out by saying “You and me!” to him.

Both Roberts and Green were ejected from the game.

