After pitching a 2-inning game on Tuesday, David Price felt soreness in his elbow. The Red Sox feared the worst; that David Price would have to have Tommy John and be sidelined for 12-16 months. However, the Red Sox breathed a sigh of relief after it was announced the 31-year-old lefty would not need surgery and would not be sidelined for an extended period of time.

The Red Sox can afford to take their time with Price and ensure he’s healthy for a possible playoff run with ace Chris Sale leading the rotation. In his age-30 season, Price posted a 3.99 ERA over 230 innings. Price also had an exceptional K/BB ratio with 220 K’s and only 50 walks. However, as it has been throughout his career, Price has given up almost a hit per inning which resulted in a career high 30 home runs given up. Price is able to limit damage of home runs by striking out a batter per inning. The Red Sox will surely take their time with one of three prized starting pitchers; Price, Sale and Rick Porcello.