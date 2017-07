Bryce Harper is set to play in the MLB All-Star game on Tuesday, and will be doing so in style.

With the game being played at Marlins Park, with its club-type atmosphere and look, Harper is making sure he’ll be looking the part, and that his footwear will match the feel throughout the ballpark.

And he’ll be doing so with these awesome cleats, which he’ll be wearing during Tuesday’s game.

Sooooooo tuff RT @BleacherReport: Bryce Harper is going to rock these cleats in the #ASG 🔥 https://t.co/b75Z0rZqbp pic.twitter.com/k0Y1U1ND4d — BigBallerBrandPeezy (@Westside_Nose) July 10, 2017

For the record, I’m a huge fan. Under Armour delivered yet another home run with these kicks.