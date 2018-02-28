Sports are one of our favorite past times. The different games and sports that we play and watch have a profound impact on us. Whether it’s an individual sports like golf and tennis, or team sports like football and basketball, there are so many benefits and so much that can be learned through these games. It really is incredible the type of impact that athletic activities can have. Here are the most important ways that sports can change a person’s life.

1. Health

Let’s face it, now is not one of the most healthy periods in human history. There is an obesity epidemic going on in many parts of the world. Our hectic worklife and the advent of technology keeps many people sedentary throughout the day. Sports is a great way for people to exercise and stay fit. By playing a sport, you can achieve good heart health. As we all know, having a healthy heart is a key to living a long and happy life. Sports and exercise are also important for boosting one’s mood and preventing depression. They not only play an important role in our physical health, but our mental health as well.

2. Teamwork

We can’t live in isolation. No matter what your role in life is, you will ultimately need to depend on other people and learn to get along well with them. Team sports, in particular, are extremely important for giving young people a foundation in working well with others. They teach people to focus outside themselves and try to achieve a common goal instead of focusing on their own accomplishments.

3. Confidence

Many people struggle with a lack of self confidence. Sports can help provide people with a sense of worth and accomplishment. It may be something as small as making a basket in basketball or something huge like hitting a game-winning home run. Still, being able to achieve success on the playing field can lead to benefits off the field. As athletes gain confidence in themselves, they are sure to succeed in other aspects of life.

4. Inspiration

Even if you are not actively playing the sport, just watching others participate can have a big benefit. We all love a good underdog story. Seeing someone work hard and achieve their goals can give people the motivation to go out their an achieve their dreams as well. Once you know that something is possible and that you can have success, you are more likely to be able to actually reach your goal. There are so many athletes with great stories who have achieved seemingly impossible things. Drawing inspiration and applying their successful techniques to our own lives can help us all achieve more as well.

As you can see, there are many positive benefits to both playing and watching sports. It truly is one of mankind’s greatest gifts and something that we can all take part in.

About the Author

Charles Ross is a know-it-all global student. An easy-going extrovert, Charles adores communication advantages offered by Internet – blogging in the first place. This – combined with his bitter experience of college essay writing – makes him a perfect author at AffordablePapers.com – writing tutoring service with moderate pricing for college students in need.