From Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald; The question is no longer if Jeffrey Loria will sell the Marlins. It’s how quickly. According to people briefed on the situation in the past week, Loria is fully expected to sell the team sometime this year…The Marlins are actively engaged in discussions with four groups and have had conversations with two others.

The Marlins can be a profitable franchise if the right owner is involved. The Marlins are in a major market with Miami and Miami is a city that COULD have a love for baseball. Furthermore, the Marlins need an owner that is looking for long-term success instead of a one championship and firesale mentality. The next owner will also be in line for money from a local TV deal which should be negotiated before the 2020 season. Do not be surprised if this team sells between the $1.6 billion and $1.8 billion range.