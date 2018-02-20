Technology has impacted each and every sector throughout out the world. From trade to healthcare and education to modes of commuting, it has influenced majority of the world dramatically.

One of the areas is sports. The rise in technological advancements has changed the sports itself. We now have access to various gadgets that enhances the overall performance. It is true that the major essence of sports still remains with the talent and dedication of sportsmen but that is not always sufficient. Modern technologies have become the necessity of every sportsmen.

Here are some technological inventions that have had a broader impact on the game for a pretty long time:

Monitoring wearable

Wearable has now become highly important to a number of athletes. These wearable track everything from his/her body chemistry to their hear rate. This information can be used to perform better in the future and improve the overall team performance. It provides data that can be used to alter strategies and perform more efficiently in the future.

There are specialized wearable for football, basketball, volleyball and players of all sports to help them train better and improve the performance. Different sorts of sensors are used to cover each and every aspect of the performance.

Sports genetics

Genetic is another field of science that has been figuring out how genes can influence athletic performance. Science is now able to tell us that what sports an individual must explore based on the genes. It even advises us on the ideal training workout a sportsmen must pursue and how to train in order to prevent injury. Furthermore, it even comes up with ideal diet plans that suits our needs the most.

Since the role of genetic testing is increasing with time in the field of sports, this technology can have a significant impact on the whole field. Understanding the factors provided by this process can help coaches to form better strategies.

Data analytics

Coaches are looking forward to betterment in performance all the time. Accomplishing even a 0.1% of improvement is an achievement, no matter how slight it may appear. Analyzing the data by different gadgets means studying the performance of a sportsmen in more detail. The information can be studied and the factors of failures and success can be figure out more quickly.

Making use of the machine learning algorithm can be highly beneficial in the sports of field. This can be highly beneficial when it comes to optimizing performance of a particular athlete.

Virtual reality

Virtual reality is another technological asset that has set a breakthrough in the context of sports. It is one of the best way to improve technique. It is now no longer necessary to be physically present in a football ground to practice and improve the skills. This technology allows sportsmen to virtually train and compare their results with previous sessions. It contributes a lot to improve the performance eliminating the risk of injuries as well.