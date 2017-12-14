KSTP: Twins Sign Right-Hander Pineda to 2-Year Deal – Through the first three days of the Winter Meetings, this was all that the Twins had to show for themselves.

Roster Rundown: First, a trio of minor league signings I didn’t get to last week: signing infielders Leonardo Reginatto, Brock Stassi and Gregorio Petit. Reginatto played for Rochester last season, while Petit is a journeyman utility player and may actually see some time if there are short term injuries on the MLB roster.

The big move yesterday was the signing of Michael Pineda, formerly of the New York Yankees. He was one a highly regarded prospect with the Mariners before being traded to the Yankees, and is now recuperating from Tommy John surgery. If he can recover and be anything like the pitcher the Mariners traded to the Yankees, this is a good investment, stashing him for one year and paying him 8 million dollars in 2019, likely to take over Ervin Santana’s newly vacant spot