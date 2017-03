Kate Upton is making it very difficult for Justin Verlander to focus on baseball during spring training.

Verlander is keeping his eyes on the prize and is doing his thing on the mound, but how many guys can clamp down and focus with Upton doing a hot lil dance like this one for him in the pool?

#sunday #vibes @kateupton @harleyupton_ A post shared by Justin Verlander (@justinverlander) on Mar 5, 2017 at 10:40am PST

Verlander may not be able to hit 100+ mph on the radar gun anymore, but his fiance sure throws plenty of smoke.