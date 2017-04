Mark Trumbo made history on Monday. He hit the first opening day walk off homerun in Baltimore Orioles history which gave the Orioles a 3-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. His 11th inning homerun was his first of the year but very reminiscent of his 2016 season. The 31-year-old Trumbo hit a career-high and MLB-leading 47 homeruns in 2016 for the Orioles.